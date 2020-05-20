Uzbekistan wind energy tender

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan is pleased to announce significant international interest in the tender for the construction of a new 100 MW wind power plant.

Turbine makers Vestas and GE are among companies that have submitted bids for a 100MW wind project tendered by the Uzbekistan Ministry for Energy.

The ministry received bids from 70 entities from 30 countries, which include international independent power producers and renewables developers.

Other bidders include Marubeni Corporation, Ming Yang, Acciona Energia Global, China Three Gorges, South Asia Investment, Scatec Solar, Enel Green Power, Total Eren and ACWA Power.

Global, independent, private electricity producers were invited to participate in the tender, announced on 16 April 2020, by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, and the Public-Private Partnership Development Agency under the Ministry of Finance.

Applications for participation have now been submitted by 70 companies and consortia from 30 countries, demonstrating the significant ongoing international investor interest in Uzbekistan. The full list of interested parties has been published on the Ministry of Energy’s website and can be found here.

The tender will be held in two stages, including selective qualification and subsequent formal consideration of technical and commercial proposals. Winners of the tender will be responsible for the development, financing, construction and operation of the new plant.

The tender is part of Uzbekistan’s ambitious national energy strategy aimed at generating a quarter of all electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The recently announced strategy will see the deployment of cost-effective and environmentally friendly wind power plants with a total capacity of up to 3 GW to meet the growing demand for electricity in the country.

The new 100 MW wind farm and associated infrastructure will be located at a site in the Qorao’zak district of Karakalpakstan and preparatory work ahead of construction works are already ongoing. There are also plans to build a second wind farm adjacent to the site of the first, for which a similar tender will be held in due course.