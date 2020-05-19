Vattenfall InCharge and Louwman Group in new cooperation to charge electrical vehicles and reach “zero emission”

Vattenfall InCharge and Louwman Group with the brands Toyota and Lexus, will in a new collaboration offer full service charging solutions to customers in the Netherlands. This is possible at any Toyota and Lexus dealer when buying an electrical vehicle

Pieter van Ommeren, director of Vattenfall InCharge Netherlands: “Louwman Group is an important partner in the energy transition for us. Together we can take a big step towards a fossil-free living. This collaboration will make it even more attractive for drivers to switch to electric driving. Louwman is one of the leaders in innovation in electric transport with brands such as Toyota and Lexus. At Vattenfall, we are working hard at electrifying our own vehicle fleet, and company vans in particular are a major challenge. It’s great that Louwman now has a good answer to that.”

All electrical vehicles will be available with Lexus Charging Service or Toyota Charging Service and include a charging card that can be used at all public charging points and fast charging stations. Both new services have been developed with and “powered by” Vattenfall InCharge.

Eric Louwman, President Louwman Group: “In Vattenfall’s solution InCharge we find all the answers to customer questions that we want to solve centrally from our brands, and more. One-stop shopping instead of referring customers. After an extensive tender phase we concluded that InCharge best suits our mission and vision. Customer-oriented thinking and acting, really drawing up customer solutions as partners and then continuing to innovate together are central to this.”

Vattenfall and Louwman work on concrete plans to reduce CO2 and NOx emissions and have a mutual goal of “zero emission” in e-mobility. In addition both companies are also investigating further partnerships for sustainability.

Vattenfall operates 16,000 charge points and is, together with partners, building InCharge. InCharge offers full service charging solutions and is one of the largest charging networks in Northern Europe.