Nordex wind turbines to equip Vattenfall’s 240 MW South Kyle wind farm in Scotland

Nordex (Acciona) will be the supplier for Vattenfall’s largest onshore wind farm in the UK. The 240 MW South Kyle wind farm in Scotland will consist of 50 N133/4.8 strong-wind turbines, and the Group will maintain the machines on the basis of a Premium Service Contract with a term of 10 years. The Nordex Group booked the contract for this project in the first quarter of 2020, and the company’s regular customer Vattenfall has now given the green light for the construction of the wind farm.

The South Kyle Wind Farm will be built on land largely utilised for commercial forestry. Located 5km to the east of Dalmellington and between East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway. The Nordex Group will install the 50 turbines on tubular steel towers, with a blade tip height of 149.5 metres.

“Vattenfall is a very important partner for our activities in Europe. We are pleased to equip South Kyle with the strong-wind N133/4.8 turbine from the Delta4000 series. Our highly efficient technology is particularly important to maximise electricity production,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Paul Nickless, Vattenfall’s Project Manager for South Kyle Wind Farm, said: “Vattenfall is looking forward to working with Nordex to safely deliver, install and put into operation 50 N133 wind turbines at South Kyle. Onshore wind is a proven?low-cost?technology. South Kyle Wind Farm has a vital role in helping Scotland to achieve net zero, whilst ensuring the Scottish economy benefits from our investments. We will work with Nordex to seek to deploy local supply chain where possible.”

Vattenfall – a profile

Vattenfall is a leading European energy company, which for more than 100 years has electrified industries, supplied energy to people’s homes and modernised our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. That’s why we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system through initiatives in renewable production and climate smart energy solutions for our customers. We employ approximately 20,000 people and have operations mainly in Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK and Finland. Vattenfall is owned by the Swedish state.

Vattenfall has been working in the UK for more than ten years, developing fossil free energy projects. We have grown our wind business from one project in 2008 to 11 today. We continue to grow in district heating and power networks, to make fossil free living possible within one generation. www.vattenfall.com/uk

The Group has installed more than 25 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2018 generated revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion. The company has more than 6,000 employees. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.