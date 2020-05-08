New date: WindEnergy Hamburg to take place from 1 – 4 December 2020

WindEnergy Hamburg, the global on & offshore wind event, has been postponed to 1-4 December 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its global impact on major events and international travelling.

“Unfortunately, it is currently difficult to predict the future development of COVID-19 and its consequences for large-scale international events planned for September 2020. We are therefore postponing WindEnergy Hamburg to the end of the year. By doing so we hope to give our exhibitors and visitors a more reliable basis for their planning. We are delighted, we have been able to identify a new timeframe for the fair”, said Bernd Aufderheide, President and CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress.

Following intense consultations with the exhibitor advisory board, Hamburg Messe und Congress and its co-organiser WindEurope as well as the partners GWEC, VDMA and BWE agreed on the new dates from 1 to 4 December 2020. Originally, WindEnergy Hamburg was to take place from 22 to 25 September 2020.

Hamburg Messe und Congress and its co-organiser WindEurope are planning to adapt the event concept in a roundtable with Health Authorities and Health & Safety Executives of selected exhibitors to guarantee a maximum of safety and success at the fair.

“The big ambitions of the EU Green Deal and the economic recovery plans Europe is putting in place now, make 2020 a pivotal year for the energy transition. We are pleased our joint event WindEnergy Hamburg will still go ahead this year. The further expansion of wind energy is central to the Green Deal and will deliver jobs and investments needed for recovery. Meeting in Hamburg, a key hub for our industry and when Germany has the Presidency of the EU, will be the perfect time and place to show that the wind industry is ready to deliver”, said Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope.

“WindEnergy Hamburg 2020 will not only maintain its traditional high standards but also include new, digital formats. Parts of the conference and event will be prepared as digital and hybrid offers. This will enable us to explore new pathways through this crisis. We look forward to welcoming the wind industry to Hamburg in December”, said Bernd Aufderheide.

