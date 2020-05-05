In Spain, Enel Green Power has started construction on two new plants: the Los Naranjos photovoltaic (PV) plant in the community of Andalusia, and the Los Gigantes wind farm in the community of Aragon.

In Spain, Enel Green Power is adding two new plants to its portfolio, with the goal of helping the country reach its ambitious sustainability goal:to produce 74% of electricity with renewable sources by 2030.

Andalusia’s Green Journey



In the autonomous community of Andalusia, Enel Green Power has started construction on its second photovoltaic (PV) plant of around 50 MW in the town of Carmona, Seville province. The construction of this PV plant, known as “Los Naranjos“, to be completed by the end of 2020, will involve an investment of 28.2 million euros.

Los Naranjos will be composed of 128,520 PV panels of 340 Wp each. To operate the facilities, EGP, will build 9 switching stations, an electric substation and an underground cable network spanning 4.5 kilometres.

This facility, once operational, is set to produce about 100 GWh a year, hence avoiding the emission of approximately 67,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

Since the end of 2019, EGP has been building another 50 MW “Las Corchas” PV plant in Carmona, in which it will it is investing 30 million euros. These two facilities are the company’s biggest PV plant developed in Andalusia to date, with a combined capacity of around 100 MW.

These plants will be built under sustainable engineering criteria, whereby Enel Green Power’s “Sustainable Construction Site” model will be applied. This model envisages the installation of PV panels to meet some of the energy needs during the construction works and water saving measures by installing deposits and rain collection systems. Once the works have been completed, both the PV panels and the water saving equipment will be donated to the town for public use. These initiatives have been included as sustainable engineering actions as part of the 2018 Climate Projects by Spain’s Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO).

The Power of the Wind in Aragon

In the autonomous community of Aragon, we have begun construction of “Los Gigantes”, a new 21.3 MW wind farm in the towns of Blesa and Moyuela in the Teruel and Zaragoza provinces. Investment in this project amounts to 20 million euros.

The wind farm, which will comprise six wind turbines of 3.55 MW each, will generate around 62 GWh of power per year once they come online, which is expected before the end of the year. Once fully operational, this facility is set to avoid the emission of approximately 41,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

In 2019, Enel Green Power España connected three wind farms in Aragón located in the Teruel and Zaragoza provinces, for a total capacity of 424 MW.

EGP employs a project development model that encompasses actions to create social value for the areas in which they are built, the so-called Creating Shared Value (CSV) model. For these four projects, the CSV actions have prioritized the incorporation of local labor, as well as locally hiring catering services and workers’ accommodation.

The construction of new renewable capacity in the regions of Aragon and Andalusia is part of Endesa’s strategy to fully decarbonize its generation mix by 2050. According to the company’s Strategic Plan, the next milestone is to achieve 10.2 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2022, up from the 7.4 GW estimated for the end of 2019.