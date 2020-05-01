Wind energy in Russia, Enercon wind turbines for wind farm

Start of second wind power subproject in Russia with 84 L100 LP2 wind turbines. First wind farm Adygea already commissioned with 60 L100 LP2 wind turbines.

The Red Wind joint venture with the Russian wind energy company NovaWind came into being under the management of Lagerwey, and began installation of the second subproject at the start of the month. 84 L100 LP2/2.5 MW wind energy converters are being installed for the 210 MW wind farm situated in the Kochubeyevsky district in the Stawropol region of North Caucasus.

Essential components of the Lagerwey WECs for this wind farm, including the generator, are being manufactured by ENERCON production partners in Germany and delivered to Russia. Due to the local content requirements that exist in Russia, Red Wind will produce the components for future subprojects in a new factory in Volgodonsk on the basis of a licensing agreement. ENERCON is currently providing significant support in localising production in Russia.

NovaWind is the wind energy division of the Russian energy corporation Rosatom. NovaWind set up the Red Wind joint venture with Lagerwey at the end of 2017 for the expansion of wind energy in Russia. Since it acquired Lagerwey at the start of 2018, the joint venture now belongs to ENERCON.

The cooperation agreed for Red Wind amounts to 1 gigawatt/388 WECs that are to be installed at different locations in a total of four projects. The first wind farm to come out of this cooperation has already been successfully connected to the grid: a total of 60 L100/2.5 MW WECs (adding up to 150 MW) were installed in the Adygea project. ENERCON is conducting constructive talks with NovaWind at this time on the subject of further cooperations in other eastern European countries.