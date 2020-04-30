Wind energy in Aragon, Endesa started construction wind farm Los Gigantes

Enel Green Power Spain (EGPE), Endesa’s renewable energy subsidiary, has begun the construction of a new 21.3 MW wind farm in the towns of Blesa and Moyuela, in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza. The investment associated with this project amounts to 20 million euros.







This wind farm, with 6 wind turbines of 3.55 MW of unit power, will generate around 62 GWh per year when it is in operation, which is scheduled for the end of this year. When fully operational, this facility will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 41,000 tons of CO2 per year.







Enel Green Power Spain connected in Aragon in 2019 thirteen wind farms located in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, with a combined total power of 424 MW.



The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of fully decarbonising its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the company’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of Renewable installed capacity in 2022, compared to the 7.4 GW estimated for the end of 2019, with a total investment of around 3,800 million euros.







Endesa has followed a facility development model that incorporates actions to create social value for the environments in which it builds it, the so-called CSV (Creating Shared Value) model. Among these actions, for these four projects, the incorporation of local labor has been prioritized, as well as the hiring of restaurant services and accommodation for workers in the area.







Endesa currently manages more than 7,176 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,701 MW are from conventional hydraulic generation. The rest, more than 2,468 MW, are managed through EGPE and come from wind (2,036 MW), solar (339 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable energy sources (14 MW).







Enel Green Power, of the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of over 46 GW in a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative plant technologies renewable energy.