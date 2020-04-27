Vattenfall partners up to deliver Scottish onshore wind farm

Vattenfall enters a partnership with Greencoat UK Wind and gives the green light to the construction of South Kyle, its largest onshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

Vattenfall has taken the final investment decision to construct South Kyle Wind Farm, which will be able to power approximately 170,000 UK homes, saving close to 300,000 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions annually.

“The planned construction of the South Kyle Wind Farm shows our commitment to the United Kingdom and its transition to climate neutrality as well as delivering on Vattenfall’s goal to enable fossil free living within one generation”, says Magnus Hall, CEO of Vattenfall.

As an essential part of the project Vattenfall has entered a partnership with renewable infrastructure fund Greencoat UK Wind, who will acquire the wind farm following its completion.

Vattenfall will construct the wind farm and will manage the asset on behalf of Greencoat for a minimum of 10 years. Vattenfall will also purchase the power for a period of 15 years.

“The transition towards a fossil free future is in full swing and requires large investments in renewable energy. Therefore, we are delighted to be partnering with Greencoat UK Wind and realise the South Kyle Wind Farm. South Kyle will significantly contribute to the renewable energy production in Scotland” says Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

In line with UK government guidance to ensure the safety of employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, construction of the wind farm will begin once it is appropriate to do so.

Therefore, a timeline for construction is yet to be confirmed. Vattenfall is continuously monitoring precautions concerning COVID-19 and currently plan for the wind farm to be operational early 2023.

Facts about South Kyle Wind Farm:

Total maximum capacity is 240 MW

Capacity can supply approximately 170,000 UK homes

Number of wind turbines is 50

Total height from tip of rotor blade is 149.5 meters

Location is South West of Scotland

Commercial operation is planned to start Q1 2023

Greencoat UK Wind is a renewable infrastructure fund, invested in 36 operating UK wind farms with net generating capacity of 998MW. They provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the ownership of UK wind farms, thereby increasing the resources and capital dedicated to the deployment of renewable energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.