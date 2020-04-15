Siemens Gamesa wind turbines score triple in Swedish wind power

These are the Siemens Gamesa 5.X. wind turbines, which can reach a power of up to 6.6 MW and already have orders from a wide variety of customers.

The company will supply 13 SG 5.8-155 wind turbines to the Rödene wind farm, located near the Swedish town of Alingsås, in the southwest of the country. The agreement includes maintenance services for 15 years.

Siemens Gamesa’s success in the Swedish market continues after the company secured its third deal in the country for its powerful Siemens Gamesa 5.X next generation platform. The company will supply the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, RES, with 13 wind turbines SG 5.8-155 for the Rödene project near Alingsås, totaling 85.8 MW. The new deal takes the order intake for this turbine platform in the country to 363 MW and strengthens the relationship with RES, which Siemens Gamesa has supplied with over 4.4 GW of capacity since 2000.

The Rödene project will be developed in a forest area with medium speed winds and rather high wind turbulences, which is testament to the capabilities of the SG 5.8-155 in such environments. The 13 wind turbines will be installed in 2021 and will be covered by a 15-year full-service agreement. Additionally, in order to maximize energy yield, a tailored solution has been developed including two tower heights and the OptimaFlex technology to operate the wind turbines at up to 6.6 MW.

“I am particularly pleased to see how we are broadening the customer base of our Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. RES is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable developers in the renewable industry and it is rewarding to strengthen a partnership that dates back 20 years. Investors, utilities and developers have already placed orders for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X, demonstrating the trust of our customers in the technology,” explained Alfonso Faubel, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit.

“We look forward to building and operating this project in this part of the country where electricity demand is particularly high. It’s impressive to think that these 13 turbines will deliver the equivalent power demand of the local city of Alingsås,” said Matilda Afzelius, CEO of RES in the Nordics.

The third deal for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X in Sweden, one of the most dynamic and sophisticated wind markets in the world, highlights the outstanding performance of a platform that combines the best of the company’s engineering schools, producing a technologically superior wind turbine built on proven solutions. The platform will be also installed in the Skaftaasen (231 MW) and Knöstad (46 MW) projects.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X is the most powerful geared onshore wind turbine in the world and boasts the largest rotor diameters, 155 and 170 meters, resulting in maximum performance in high-, medium and low-wind conditions. A single 5.8-155 can power over 5,500 European homes for a year and avoid the emissions equivalent to taking off the roads 11,000 diesel cars.