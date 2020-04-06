COVID-19 and wind power in India, China and Spain

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in India, the world’s fourth largest wind energy market in terms of cumulative installations, has announced that the disruption of supply chains due to the spread of coronavirus in China or any other country should be considered as a case of natural calamity and falls under a Force Majeure Clause.



In response to this statement, all renewable energy projects that are currently under construction in India will receive an extension of their commissioning deadlines. Following the three-week nation-wide locked down imposed on 24 March 2020, all non-essential businesses in the country have been shut down for three weeks. To ensure uninterrupted power generation including generation from renewable power plants, however, limited O&M staff are allowed to work on specific permission from the Regions State Police.

The Indian governement has approved an economic relief package for the power sector, however this does not include power generation sectors but rather focuses on distribution companies (discoms). The package includes a three-month moratorium on state-owned electricity discoms and waiving penalties for late payments. On 6 April, the government also guidelines for renewable power generators for issuing invoices to discoms as physical invoices may not be possible under lockdown measures. This package is part of the Indian government’s priority to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply to power the country during its 21-day lockdown.



According to GWEC’s pre-COVID market outlook, compared to 2021 and 2022, 2020 is expected to be a slow year for India. Issues pertaining to non-availability of grid and land have already been reported as the challenges impacting the new installations in 2020. Nonetheless, the decisions of MNRE are crucial for the domestic industry as a measure to ease the disruption on the supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.