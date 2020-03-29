Turkey adds 687 MW of wind power in 2019

Turkey added 687 megawatts (MW) of installed wind farm capacity to reach 8,056 MW in total wind turbines capacity in 2019, according to the Turkish Wind Energy Association’s (TUREB).

According to the data, wind energy provided about 8 million Turkish homes with electricity last year.

According to TUREB’s report, more than 75% of wind farms are located in the Aegean and Marmara regions of Turkey. 12.3% of wind farms are located in the Mediterranean region. The remaining rest are located in different parts of the country.

The Izmir province in the Aegean region saw the most installed wind power capacity with 1,549 MW, while Balikesir ranked second with 1,363 MW and Manisa in Western Turkey followed in third place with 689,9 MW.

Turkey currently operates a total of 198 wind energy power plants, the country has 25 wind farms under construction with a total of 1,309 MW, the report read.

According to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Sources Ministry, the wind energy potential of Turkey has been estimated as 48,000 MW.

The country is gradually expanding its capacity, mainly in the Aegean and Marmara regions.