96 percent of Europe’s wind turbine factories continue to operate

96 percent of Europe’s wind turbine and component manufacturing factories continue to operate, WindEurope said.

Currently, only seven wind energy manufacturing sites are closed, according to WindEurope.

All of them are located in Spain and Italy, the countries with the strictest lockdown regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Spain the closed factories are Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s blade factory in Aoiz; two LM Wind Power blade factories in Castellon and Leon; and the shipbuilding company Astilleros Gondán production in Fugueras.

The European wind supply chain experienced some disruptions to the supply of components and materials from China in February.

However, the Chinese component and material supply is now ramping back up again, WindEurope said.