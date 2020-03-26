Wind energy in Australia, Acciona wind power complex of 1,026 MW

The wind farm project will begin construction in mid-2021 and will require an investment of € 1 billion (AU $ 1.96 billion) in three years, mainly in 2022 and 2023.

ACCIONA will build its largest wind farm in Australia, the MacIntyre complex in Queensland, with a total capacity of 1,026MW, the company announced today. The project will drive the Queensland government’s decarbonisation strategy and mobilize total investments of € 1 billion (AU $ 1.96 billion). Most of the investments will be concentrated in 2022 and 2023.



ACCIONA has reached an agreement with CleanCo, Queensland’s newly created renewable state utility, to participate in the project as the owner of a 100MW wind farm within the complex. In addition, CleanCo will acquire annual production of 400MW from ACCIONA for ten years through a power purchase agreement (PPA).



ACCIONA latest additional supply agreements with private clients as well as the possible incorporation of other investment partners into the project for the construction of the 926MW owned.



The start of construction of MacIntyre is scheduled for mid-2021, with a gradual entry into operation by blocks that ensures the connection to the grid with full technical guarantees for the state electrical system, while optimizing the return on investment. The project includes laying 64 kilometers of power lines to connect the wind complex to the grid. The entire MacIntyre complex will be operational in 2024.



MacIntyre’s 1,026MW will generate clean electricity to supply around 700,000 homes and prevent the emission of nearly 3 million tons of CO2. By improving Queensland’s electricity mix, the MacIntyre complex will contribute to the Australian state’s decarbonization commitments and its climate change mitigation strategy. The scale of the MacIntyre project makes it one of the largest wind farms in the world.



The complex will consist of 180 5.7MW Nordex Delta 4000 wind turbines, the latest generation of turbines launched by the German manufacturer.





Social impact in Queensland



The MacIntyre project will generate up to 400 jobs during its construction and an estimated local investment of AU $ 500 million (€ 265 million), which will be a major boost for the regional economy.



ACCIONA, as part of its commitment to the societies in which it operates, will open a dialogue with local communities to establish a social action program that channels its financial support for initiatives of community interest and training.





ACCIONA in Australia



ACCIONA has been operating in Australia since 2002 and has achieved a solid foothold in the country in its renewable energy, water and infrastructure businesses.



ACCIONA’s Energy division has developed and built and currently operates wind farms that supply clean energy to more than 285,000 homes a year. The company has an installed capacity of 437MW that is distributed in Mt. Gellibrand (132MW, Victoria), Waubra (192MW, Victoria), Cathedral Rocks (64MW, South Australia) and Gunning (47MW, New South Wales). ACCIONA is also building a wind farm in Mortlake South (158MW, Victoria) and has several projects under development in Queensland and Victoria.



The Infrastructure division of ACCIONA has carried out emblematic projects such as the Legacy Way in Brisbane, a 41Km baipad on the Toowoomba motorway, an Adelaide desalination plant, the Mundaring water treatment plant near Perth and the Sydney Light Rail. In Western Australia, ACCIONA is currently building the country’s first waste to energy plant in Kwinana and has been awarded a second waste to energy plant in East Rockigham. The company also carries out various railway projects in Victoria. In December, ACCIONA announced an agreement to acquire eight Lendlease projects. The operation is expected to be effective in the first half of 2020.

The MacIntyre complex will be ACCIONA’s largest renewable installation and one of the largest onshore wind farms in the world.

ACCIONA is a global operator in renewable energy with 30 years of experience in the sector and 10,117 megawatts (MW) owned, distributed in 16 countries on five continents. It has 225 wind farms, 76 hydroelectric plants, 6 large photovoltaic plants, 3 biomass plants and a concentrated solar power or solar thermal power plant. The company markets energy to large customers.