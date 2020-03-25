EDP Renewables completes 50 MW Texas wind farm

Construction was recently completed at EDP Renewables’ Los Mirasoles II Wind Farm, located in Hidalgo and Starr Counties, approximately 25 miles from Edinburg. This second phase of the Los Mirasoles Wind Farm adds 50 MW of clean energy to the Rio Grande Valley area, and combined with the 250-MW first phase of Los Mirasoles, totals 300 MW of renewable energy capacity, which powers more than 65,000 average Texas homes on an annual basis.

Los Mirasoles II represents a capital investment of approximately $80 million and will make payments to local farmers and landowners, who will earn a steady stream of additional income for leasing a small percentage of their land to the wind farm. Local governments will also see new revenue coming in throughout the life of the wind farm and can use the extra funds to enhance schools, roads and other public services.

The second phase of Los Mirasoles also created approximately 240 area jobs to construct the wind farm, and the two-phase project also employs several permanent positions to maintain and monitor the operational turbines. Aside from its economic benefits, Los Mirasoles II is expected to save 88 million gallons of water each year, displace carbon emissions from fossil fuels and mitigate the health effects of air pollutants.

“The overwhelming support from area residents and officials enabled the development and construction of the second phase of Los Mirasoles,” said JP Hunter, EDP Renewables North America Area Operations Manager — Texas and Mexico. “We’ve enjoyed forging new relationships with the local community to build this second phase and are grateful to provide more clean energy to south Texas.”

To date, EDPR operates 700 MW of wind energy projects in Texas. EDPR’s North American headquarters is located in Houston, and the company employs approximately 350 Texans.