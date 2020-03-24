Siemens Gamesa and Coronavirus

As we confront the global spread of COVID-19, the overwhelming priority of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is to safeguard the wellbeing of our employees, their families and the wider communities in which we operate. Since the first awareness of the Coronavirus we have taken all necessary precautionary measures to minimize the spread of the disease and protect our employees’ health and safety.

We also recognize the need to ensure business continuity and serve the needs of our customers and society in this fast-changing and complicated environment. We have therefore taken action to maintain high levels of activity across the business – manufacturing, installing and servicing wind turbines – without compromising health and safety.

The spread of the Coronavirus is impacting regions and markets differently and therefore our health and safety teams are monitoring the recommendations of government agencies and are working continuously with local and global managers to assess the local situation and ensure the right measures are in place.

In our factories, service centers and in the field our teams are observing social distancing and hygiene regulations and are being supported by enhanced cleaning regimes. Where appropriate, our employees are working from home, and we are supporting all of them with regular and appropriate communication.

The wind energy industry is supported by a sophisticated supply chain and our team is working hard to mitigate risk and maintain continuity. In addition, our installation and service teams face complicated international logistics and we are monitoring all border and travel restrictions to ensure our teams can travel safely.

In a period of unprecedented disruption, however, it is possible that there will be interruptions to business as normal. We are committed to mitigating against these as much as is possible to maintain the high levels of service our customers deserve.

All of us at Siemens Gamesa are determined to work as hard – and as safely – as possible with all of our partners to overcome these challenges. Together we will succeed.

If you need more specific information, please continue to work with your local Siemens Gamesa sales or customer service team.