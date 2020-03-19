Vestas has won a 63 MW wind energy order to supply 16 wind turbines for two wind farm projects in Denmark

Vestas has won a 63 MW wind power order to supply, install and commission 16 wind turbines for two projects in central Jutland in Denmark. With this order, Vestas has secured the total 135 MW wind energy volume of the second technology-neutral auction in Denmark in 2019, underlining Vestas’ unparalleled ability to support customers in submitting winning auction bids.

The order is placed by Eurowind Energy A/S, a leading developer and operator of sustainable energy projects and a key customer for Vestas in Denmark and Europe.

Developed in collaboration with local partner Vindteam, the St. Soels project will comprise seven V126-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, while the Veddum Kær project will feature nine V136-4.2 MW turbines. As Eurowind Energy A/S has developed both projects as co-located wind and solar power plants, the final energy output to the grid will consist of a hybrid mix.

“These two orders seal our longstanding collaboration with Vestas, and we look forward to strengthening this cooperation even further. Both projects will be hybrid projects with integrated wind and solar power plants to optimise grid capacities, and we are very proud to execute these milestone projects in Denmark”, says Jens Rasmussen, CEO of Eurowind Energy A/S. “The 4 MW platform from Vestas has with our experience shown to be a very reliable turbine technology, and we believe that these turbine types are the perfect match for St. Soels and Veddum Kær”.

“Our ability to deliver tailormade solutions that achieve maximum return on our customer’s investment and ensure the lowest cost of energy to the Danish energy consumers has been key in securing this auction win in our home market”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “This 100 percent auction success underlines onshore wind’s competitiveness and stresses the continued importance of Vestas’ home market in Denmark. We are proud to be our customers’ preferred partner and look forward to execute these projects and take part of the sustainable energy transition in Denmark”.

Both projects will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, offering real-time data insight from a diverse mix of data streams to enable more accurate forecasting. The system will enable decreased turbine downtime and optimised energy output to the electricity prices. The contract also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are expected to begin end of 2020 for the St. Soels project and in the second quarter of 2021 for the Veddum Kær project. Commissioning for St. Soels is planned for the first quarter 2021 and for Veddum Kær for the third quarter of 2021.