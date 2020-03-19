American Wind Energy Association Statement on PJM’s Response to FERC Capacity Market Directive

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement on PJM’s Compliance Filing in response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Capacity Market Reform Directive.



“PJM’s proposal provides the flexibility necessary for renewable resources to demonstrate that they are among the lowest cost and most reliable sources of capacity available today,” said Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs for AWEA. “We appreciate PJM’s efforts to develop sensible responses to the unsustainable policies that FERC mandated for the region’s competitive market. AWEA and our members will continue working constructively with PJM to restart the capacity market and find practical solutions that recognize the value of renewable energy and protect the ability of states to control the fuel mix within their borders.”



Georgios Papadimitriou, Head of Enel Green Power North America and AWEA Board Member, issued the following additional statement:



“PJM’s compliance filing is an important step towards renewable resources participating in the PJM capacity market. The filing appropriately recognizes the rapidly decreasing costs of developing large-scale renewable projects and gives developers the ability to prove the competitiveness of their projects. Enel Green Power appreciates PJM’s engagement with the renewable community and looks forward to continued active participation in PJM.”



