Ørsted and Good Energy Extend Westermost Rough Co-Op

Ørsted and Good Energy Group have signed a renewal of an agreement under which the UK company will source power from the Westermost Rough offshore wind farm for its customers for a further three years.

The agreement continues to secure 12% of the output of the 210MW wind farm located 8km off the Yorkshire coast and operated from Ørsted’s base in Grimsby.

Under the agreement, Good Energy said it can also increase the offtake in years two and three to 17% and 28% respectively.

“Offshore wind is a huge British success story and we are proud to play a part in that,” said Juliet Davenport, Founder and CEO of Good Energy.

“Building on our partnership with Ørsted allows us to continue to build on our ambition to transition to a 100% renewable energy system, empowering more customers to use clean power and ultimately tackle climate change.”

Good Energy added that the renewal of terms for a further three years is the largest in the company’s history.

Westermost Rough features 35 Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines which have been fully operational since 2015.

The 210MW offshore wind farm is owned by Ørsted, the Green Investment Group (GIG) and a consortium comprising GIG, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 (MEIF5) and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).