EDF to carry out offshore wind energy project in China

China Energy Investment Corporation (China Energy) reported that it has signed an agreement with French energy giant EDF Group to jointly develop an offshore wind farm in east China’s Jiangsu province.



The joint venture wind turbines project has a total investment of 7.9 billion yuan ($ 1.13 billion) and is the first of its kind in offshore wind energy with domestic and foreign investment, the Chinese firm said.



With a total installed capacity of 502 megawatts, it is estimated that the wind power project will generate 1,390 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year, which is equivalent to 441,900 tons of standard coal and will satisfy the annual electricity demand of almost 2 million people, he explained. the company.



The project is located in Dongtai City, and is slated to be commissioned in early 2021.



The offshore wind power plant will be jointly financed, built and operated by China Energy and EDF Group.



China Energy said it will have a 62.5 percent stake in the joint venture, with the remainder being held by EDF Group.