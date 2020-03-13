Iberdrola guarantees the electricity supply and activates its action plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Iberdrola, which provides an essential service for the population, reinforces the normal functioning of its facilities and critical and strategic activities with a battery of 65 specific measures.

The group’s president, Ignacio Galán, has informed the staff of the measures taken and has appealed to the great sense of responsibility always shown by Iberdrola workers to prevent the service from being affected.

Iberdrola, the first energy company in Spain, has launched its global action plan against the coronavirus, COVID-19, in accordance with the recommendations of the competent health authorities.



Despite the fact that no group employee has been diagnosed with this condition to date, Iberdrola has implemented 65 measures that will help guarantee the operation of its business, meeting the fulfillment of its commitments to stakeholders (customers, suppliers , shareholders and society in general) while protecting the health and safety of its workers and facilitating the reconciliation of their personal and work life.



Iberdrola, as a company that provides an essential service for society, has implemented a battery of measures in all of its work centers (offices, transformation facilities, generation plants and customer service centers), reinforced and specific that ensure the habitual operation and the continuity of its activities.



The company has enabled telework systems for its employees of corporate centers in affected areas, such as Spain and Italy. At the same time, national and international travel have been prohibited, except in special situations, and meetings and training courses, except for those related to security, reinforcing telematic and online options.



Likewise, the measures include extraordinary protocols for critical business groups, eventual mobility schemes and temporary relocation of workers of facilities or essential functions in the generation, distribution and electricity supply to final customers.