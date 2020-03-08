Two new wind energy plants in Peru

This year, three power generation plants with non-conventional renewable resources (RER) will start commercial operations in different parts of the country, the General Directorate of Electricity (DGE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) reported.



This is the Duna Wind Power Plant, located in Cajamarca, with an investment that exceeds 25 million dollars; the Huambos Wind Power Plant, located in the same region, which commits an investment of over 22 million dollars; and the Callao Biomass Power Plant, in Callao, with an investment of 2.5 million dollars.



Centrals



To these important projects are added the Manta Hydroelectric Power Plant located in Áncash, and the San Gabán III Hydroelectric Power Plant in Puno.



At the end of 2023, all these works would increase the national installed generation capacity by 264.8 megawatts (MW), with an investment of 532.5 million dollars.



On the transmission line projects, by 2020 the commercial operation of the 138 kV Aguaytía-Pucallpa Transmission Line (second circuit) is planned, in Ucayali, with an investment of more than 8.8 million dollars.



There is also the “Expansion Number 20” located in the regions of Cusco, Huánuco, Lambayeque and San Martín, with an investment that exceeds $ 27 million; and the project “Annex III – Addendum No. 8: Puno Substation” in Cusco, with an investment of 5.5 million dollars.



According to Minem’s technical reports, these transmission line projects together with others that are developed in Huánuco, Áncash, Cerro de Pasco, Junín, Huancavelica, Lima and Puno, total 582.7 million dollars until 2021.