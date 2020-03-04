Wind power in Cambodia, first wind farm project

The Cambodian government is looking to sign a deal with French-owned Blue Circle to develop a wind farm project by June.

The Mines and Energy Ministry’s General Department of Energy said the state-run electricity supplier, Electricite du Cambodge (EdC), was in negotiation with the firm.

“Both sides expect to sign an agreement soon. I expect it will be done by June,” said its director-general, Victor Jona.

The Phnom Penh Post said the move was in line with increasing electricity demands and the government’s goal to reduce costs for residential and commercial users.

Jona said Blue Circle was looking to build at least 10 wind turbines with an 80MW capacity on top of Bokor Mountain in Tuek Chhou district’s Koh Touch commune.

Blue Circle has been conducting a feasibility study in Mondulkiri and Kampot provinces since 2018, and in March 2019, it revealed that Cambodia had potential for wind energy investment.

The firm said Cambodia could generate 500MW from wind energy. It currently invests in wind energy in Thailand and Vietnam.

Cambodia produced 11,261GWh of power last year, up 21 per cent from 2018’s 9,427GWh, a ministry report said.

The kingdom sold about 10,885GWh of electricity to more than 1.1 million consumers last year.

Speaking at an annual meeting last month, Energy Minister Suy Sem said the ministry’s number one priority was the development of electricity sources to improve production capacity, transmission, distribution and connection.

He said it had been working to ensure that the kingdom’s electricity supply remained stable and met growing demand.