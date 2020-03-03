Wind energy in Russia, NovaWind JSC has completed the 150MW Adygea wind farm

NovaWind has completed the 150 MW Adygea wind farm in Russia.

The wind power project comprises 60 Lagerwey L100 2.5MW wind turbines, of which 65% of the components were produced locally.

The first 32.5 MW phase featuring 13 wind turbines was finished in December last year.

Adygea is the first completed wind farm by NovaWind JSC, which is the wind energy division of Rosatom.

The company said it aims to increase the localised content of its future wind farms to 80%-85%.

Rosatom is currently building four more wind farms in the Stavropol Kray and the Rostov regions.

The next wind power project will be a 210 MW facility in the Kochubeyevsky district of Stavropol Kray.

By 2023, Rosatom aims to have installed wind farms totalling 1GW.

Lagerwey is owned by German manufacturer Enercon.