EU Energy Commissioner receives Green Deal policy recommendations at emPOWER event

On Tuesday 18 February WindEurope in cooperation with SolarPower Europe, SmartEn and the Renewables Grid Initiative presented four policy recommendations to EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson at the emPOWER event. The recommendations focus on how a renewables-based energy system is the keystone to the European Green Deal.

The recommendations focus on the goals of the Climate Law, electricity infrastructure planning, the acknowledge of the strategic importance of renewable and smart energy technologies, and how the Green Deal should foster a just transition for all Europeans.

A renewables-based energy system is the keystone of the European Green Deal

Climate neutrality is a tremendous opportunity for growth, industrial competitiveness, job creation, nature protection and enhancing the quality of life of Europeans.

Achieving a fully renewables-based energy system will be the keystone of this transition. The ambitious deployment of renewable electricity and demand-side flexibility are pre-conditions to meeting European climate and energy objectives, and the most cost-effective way to achieve significant CO2 emission reductions in the coming decade.

The European Union has the technologies and knowhow required to accomplish this profound transformation. Solar and wind are today the most competitive and sustainable forms of power generation and will deliver, with the right policies in place, the 2,200 GW of capacity required to achieve climate neutrality ahead of 2050.

Europe’s extensive potential for Demand-Side Flexibility and the effective use of interconnections can ensure the efficient and reliable operation of the energy system based on variable renewables. The EU’s potential of demand response alone is estimated at 160GW by 2030, and the continued uptake of energy storage capacity adds a further dimension to Europe’s flexibility potential.

A successful transition toward climate neutrality will require an integrated approach prioritizing the deployment of smart energy solutions, grids and renewables, and optimised sector integration, underpinned by an ambitious European industrial strategy.

In this light, and ahead of the publication of the European Climate Law, we call on European policymakers to consider the following: