GWEC expands global team with hire of India Director Francis Jayasurya

Francis Jayasurya, an experienced professional in the India’s wind energy sector, has joined the GWEC team as India Director to support the organisation’s activities in driving forward India’s wind energy market. Ben Backwell, CEO at GWEC, said: “India is a key market for GWEC with massive potential for both onshore and offshore wind. We are thrilled to welcome Francis to GWEC’s growing team in order to help urgently address crucial regulatory and policy issues that are threatening to hinder India’s energy transition. With his track record and experience in the local market, we look forward to scaling up our activities and being able to help India accelerate progress towards its ambitious targets”. Francis Jayasurya, India Director at GWEC, added: “In the current context of the Indian market, it is critical that we work with all stakeholders including national and state governments, OEMs, IPPs, Utilities, ISP to speed up implementation and eliminate the bottlenecks which are slowing progress towards the energy transition. As the voice of the global wind industry, GWEC is well placed to play this important role and I am pleased to be part of this important initiative”.

Jayasurya has over 30 years’ experience in Corporate Affairs in leading multinational corporations in the power sector and has been active in the wind energy sector since 2007. Previously to his role at GWEC, Jayasurya was the Head of Communications at the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and Country Manager for India at WindSim AS. In both roles, he actively engaged with stakeholders and was involved in long-term strategy planning to open new business opportunities for the industry. He was also active in an academia skills development program using the Wind Resource Assessment CFD flow model.

Jayasurya was also a Board member at the Norway Business Association of India, involved in promoting the wind energy sector to member countries. As part of GWEC’s activities in India, the organisation is proud to be the International Cooperation Partner of Windergy 2020, India’s official industry event which will take place 28-30 April in Greater Noida, India. This event is an important platform for both the local and international industry players to engage with policymakers in order for India to reach its wind energy potential. GWEC is a member-based organization that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organizations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.