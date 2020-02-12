Wind power produced 20.3% of electricity in January in Spain

Wind energy, photovoltaic, hydraulic and concentrated solar power generated 41.6% of electricity in Spain.



The demand for national electricity in January is estimated at 23,810 GWh, 3.1% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure drops 1.8% compared to January 2019.



In January, and according to estimated data today, the generation from renewable energy sources accounted for 41.6% of production.



In this month, 65.9% of electricity production came from technologies that do not emit CO2.



With information available today, wind production in January reached 4,622 GWh, 23.3% lower than the same period last year, and accounted for 20.3% of national production.





January 2020 generation structure



The demand for electricity drops by 3.2% in the peninsular electricity system



In the peninsular electricity system, January demand is estimated at 22,562 GWh, 3.2% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure drops 1.9% compared to January 2019.



During this month, and according to estimated data today, 43.3% of the peninsular generation was of renewable origin and 68.9% came from technologies that do not emit CO2. On the other hand, wind power registered 4,563 GWh, 23.6% lower than in January of last year, and contributed 21.1% to the mix.



The demand for electricity drops in the Balearic Islands and remains unchanged in the Canary Islands



In the Balearic Islands, the demand for electricity in January is estimated at 456,461 MWh, 4.5% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure decreases 1.2% compared to January 2019.



It should be noted that this month is the first, since Red Eléctrica has a record, that coal does not produce any MWh in the Balearic electrical system. In the same month of 2019, this technology produced 217,725 MWh and represented 64.1% of the total monthly generation.



The combined cycle, with 76.5% of the total, was the first source of electricity generation in the Balearic Islands, where renewable technologies, which do not emit CO2, accounted for 4.9%.



On the other hand, in the Canary archipelago the demand for electricity is estimated at 755,694 MWh and remains unchanged compared to that recorded in January 2019. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure increases by 1% with respect to the same month of the previous year.



In the month of January and according to estimated data, the combined cycle was the leading technology in the Canarian generation mix, with a contribution of 44.6%. Renewables and emission-free technologies accounted for 10.4% of the Canarian generation.