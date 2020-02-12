Eneco selects Renewable Strategy software to digitalize its offshore wind farm operational and maintenance tasks

Eneco has selected Renewable Strategy software system, RSL Manager, as its operational and maintenace tool for permit to work and asset management.

Dutch-based energy company, Eneco is leading the way to help customers make the switch to sustainably generated energy. Eneco offers accessible and affordable solutions for consumers and companies.

The RSL Manager system not only enables Eneco to plan, track and monitor its offshore activities across multiple wind farms off the Dutch coast, but also to gather critical data for building a detailed understanding of operational performance across its asset base. The RSL Manager is user friendly, inituitive to use and able to adapt to special future request on the winfarms during EPC and operation phases.

Remco Streppel, Manager Eneco Wind Operations Offshore, said: “We are delighted to have selected Renewable Strategy to provide the operational and maintenance planning system for our offshore windfarms. The decision to partner with Renewable Strategy was made following an extensive review of the market and solutions available. The Renewable Strategy team are forthcoming with innovative solutions and responsive to our requests.”

“Renewable Strategy is absolutely delighted to be working with Eneco,” said co-founder Natalie Dencker, it is a strategic time of growth for Eneco both in Europe and elsewhere.

Eneco is a company with international operations in the area of sustainable energy and innovation. Together with our customers, partners and employees, we are working on the realisation of our mission: everyone’s sustainable energy. We invest in wind farms, biomass power plants, heating and solar parks in order to increase the supply of renewable energy. Furthermore, we develop innovative products and services that allow our clients take control over the manner in which they generate, store, use or share energy.

Renewable Strategy Limited (RSL) is an offshore wind energy and wind software solutions, training and advisory firm, with emphasis on systematic solutions, data integrity, asset integrity management and operations and maintenance insights. Our wind farm management software – used by wind farm owners, operators and asset managers harnesses wind farm data turning it into a strategic asset. The RSL Manager system digital plan of the day enables users to monitor and supervise offshore activities across multiple wind farms whilst gathering inventory information and performance statistics.