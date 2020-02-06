Vattenfall and AG Barr sign wind power agreement in the UK

Vattenfall will supply AG Barr, manufacturer of leading soft drinks brands including IRN-BRU and Rubicon, with 22GWh electricity per year from Vattenfall’s wind farms in the UK – the equivalent used by 6000 UK homes annually.



Danielle Lane, Country Manager at Vattenfall UK said: “Our goal is to make fossil free living possible for our customers and we are delighted to provide AG Barr with a long term supply of home-grown renewable energy. We are seeing more and more companies looking to secure fossil free power for their business as they work towards net zero carbon emissions.”

The ten-year contract will provide 100% renewable electricity to AG Barr facilities including factories in Cumbernauld and Milton Keynes and regional sites across Bolton, Forfar, Newcastle, Sheffield, West Midlands and Manchester.

Roger White, CEO of AG Barr, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to innovate and we’re excited to work with Vattenfall, who specialise in doing things differently. Introducing 100% renewable electricity across all our UK sites is a big step towards reducing our carbon footprint and delivering our ambitious sustainable business goals.”