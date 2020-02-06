Iberdrola will supply wind energy to Nike

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Avangrid, has launched the Karankawa wind farm, of 307 megawatts (MW) and located in the State of Texas (United States), with which the energy company will supply wind power to the ‘giant’ of Nike sportswear.



This wind turbines project is part of the company’s strategy chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán, especially in the US market, to close long-term electricity sales contracts (PPA) for its renewable projects.



The ‘PPAs’ guarantee stability to Iberdrola’s investments in the renewables sector, while allowing the large industrial conglomerates to supply 100% of their energy consumption through ‘green’ sources.



In this sense, in addition to Nike, which with contracts like this advances in its commitment to supply its facilities with 100% renewable energy in 2025, Iberdrola has corporate clients in the United States such as Amazon, Apple, Google or Facebook, among others.



In the case of Nike, it is an Iberdrola customer on both sides of the Atlantic, with a ‘PPA’ signed in 2016 for the supply of 70 MW from the 350 MW of the Leaning Jupiter and Jupiter Canyon wind farms for its headquarters in Beaverton (Oregon) and east of Karankawa sealed in 2018 to deliver 86 MW; as well as with the production of 40 MW of the Cavar wind farm (Navarra), which is expected to be operational by the end of 2020, for the facilities of the sportswear group in Europe.



In the case of this park in Karankawa, together with Nike, the US subsidiary of Iberdrola also has a ‘green’ energy supply contract for the complex with the ‘utility’ Austin Energy.



Located in San Patricio and Bee counties in South Texas, the project consists of 124 General Electric wind turbines, between 2.3 and 2.52 MW each, Iberdrola’s ‘green’ subsidiary reported in U.S.



Karankawa is the sixth and largest Avangrid Renewables wind farm in the State of Texas. The Iberdrola subsidiary has an installed wind power capacity in Texas of more than 1,200 MW.



The president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables, Alejandro de Hoz, was excited to increase the group’s presence in Texas and valued “the opportunity” to work with Austin Energy and Nike as customers.