Cubico acquires a 50 MW concentrated solar power plant in Spain

The UK-based renewables investment company has acquired the 50 MW Arenales solar thermal power plant, located in Seville that entered into operation in 2008.



Cubico Sustainable Investments, a renewables investment company based in the United Kingdom, today announced the acquisition of the Arenales Solar PS, S.L., owned by a 50 MW solar thermal operating plant, from the Paneuropean Infrastructure Fund managed by DWS.

The Arenales project is located in Morón de la Frontera, Seville, and came into operation in 2008. The plant is designed to generate 148 GWh of electricity annually through a solar field of parabolic trough collectors, with an approximate solar opening surface 510,020 square meters and a thermal storage system with molten salts for an autonomy of seven hours.

The Spanish OHL Industrial was responsible for its construction. As a result of the acquisition, Cubico’s portfolio in the Iberian Peninsula now includes eight assets in Spain and Portugal with a total capacity of 279 MW, including photovoltaic, solar thermal and wind energy technologies.