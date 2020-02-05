GWEC welcomes Mingyang Smart Energy Group as its latest board level member

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is pleased to welcome Mingyang Smart Energy Group as its latest board level member. Mingyang is one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers and clean energy integrated solution providers with over 17GW of wind energy capacity installed globally as of 2018.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “We are delighted to welcome this key player in the global wind energy sector to GWEC’s membership and board. With its impressive track record in China, the world’s largest renewable energy market, as well as global initiatives, and remarkable technological innovations, Mingyang will bring a wealth of expertise to GWEC’s activities to drive the wind energy revolution in new markets across the world. We look forward to this collaboration to accelerate the globalisation of onshore and offshore wind energy”.

Zhang Chuawei, President and CEO of Mingyang, said: “Mingyang Smart Energy Group is dedicated to further the development of green and low-carbon solutions, investing and operating more than 200 wind farms worldwide. Our vision is to accelerate the global energy transition, and GWEC is an ideal partner for us to realise this vision. Becoming a member of GWEC’s global network and fully benefiting from GWEC Market Intelligence’s data and insights will be an invaluable asset for Mingyang to continue making progress in expanding global wind markets”.

According to GWEC Market Intelligence’s latest Global Wind Supply Side Data report, Mingyang was ranked as the third largest wind turbine supplier in China and the seventh in the world in new installations in 2018. As the world’s largest medium speed wind turbine supplier in 2018, it rolled out the MySE8-10MW typhoon-resistant offshore wind turbine in Yangjiang, Guangdong in November 2019. Further information is available for GWEC members in the Market Intelligence Members Area on the GWEC website.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 (preceded by Guangdong Mingyang Wind Power Industrial Group Co., Ltd.) with the headquarter located in Zhongshan, Guangdong, China. Myngyang Smart Energy are committed to become a solution provider of the clean energy whole-life cycle value chain management and systems. In 2018, Mingyang ranks the 37th place in the World Top 500 New Energy Enterprises, and the first place in the offshore wind innovation ranking in 2016. Today, Mingyang is a leading intelligent energy enterprise in China with important influence in the global energy industry.

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is a member-based organization that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organizations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.