Kenya Power, Lamu wind farm farm sign 20-year wind energy deal

Kenya Power has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a Lamu-based wind power company.

The wind farm is owned by Baharini Wind Power Company which is backed by Belgium’s Elicio Company and Kenya’s Kenwind Holdings Limited.

The initial plan includes setting up 38 wind turbines which will produce 90 megawatt (MW). The wind farm is planned on a 3,206-acre land at Baharini Village, about 40 kilometres from the new Kililana Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) project.

“We are happy that finally, the PPA has been issued by Kenya Power. That’s enough indication that the project is viable,” said Susan Nandwa, Baharini’s power project director.

“The wind farm is crucial since it will bring about regional transformation bearing in mind that the power generated will be supplied to the Lapsset project in Kililana.”