Wind power has tripled in the last 5 years in Mexico

The wind turbines sector has grown steadily, and in the last 5 years the capacity installed in wind energy has tripled, today with more than 6,200 megawatts, installed and operating, said Julio Valle, deputy director of the Mexican Association of Wind Energy (AMDEE).



“The evolution of technology and the abundance of resources in Mexico, has led to the world record here (low prices), which is around $ 17 per megawatt / hour. The areas of the southeast, north, northeast with great potential for wind resources have helped companies in the world have come to invest in the development of these sustainable projects that help reduce the carbon footprint of both the electricity sector and private companies ” .



Such is the case of Mexico, as a country it has ambitious goals already reflected in international laws and agreements, to meet the objective in the next 5 years, where 35% of all electricity comes from clean energy sources, ”said Valle.



The Federal Electricity Commission was the first to develop some wind farm plants in the mid-1990s, but today private investors have been the majority in these projects. The CFE generates around 800 megawatts of 6,200 in total, the vast majority financed and leveraged by the private sector.



It should be noted that the CFE is the largest operator in the market, although this electricity market is regulated, the CFE has the monopolistic operation of the transmission and distribution networks, but more and more we see more actors, which represents more offer, more diversified with news and adaptation to the needs of Mexicans, ”he said.