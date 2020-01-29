Wind energy in Lanzarote, Elecnor wind farm

Elecnor will install 4 wind turbines with a power of 9.2 MW. The Spanish infrastructure, energy and telecommunications group Elecnor has been awarded a turnkey contract with Sociedad Insular de Aguas de Lanzarote S.A. (INALSA), owned by the Lanzarote Water Consortium, for the construction of the Arrecife Wind Farm for 11 million euros.







The contract includes the supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance, during the warranty period, of 4 Enercon wind turbines of the E-70 model, in addition to all complementary civil infrastructures. The Arrecife Wind Farm will reach a maximum generation power of 9.2 megawatts (MW).







This new wind installation will be located in the center of the island, in an area known as El Monte, in the municipal terms of San Bartolomé and Arrecife. The energy produced will be delivered at the Callejones substation in San Bartolomé.







The construction of the park, which has an execution period of 10 months, is part of the projects that the Lanzarote Water Consortium is developing on the island thanks to the cofinancing from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and has the collaboration of the Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IDAE). The objective of these projects is to promote a cleaner and more sustainable economy on the Island.