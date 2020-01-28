Celebrate wind energy August 16-22

Being in the midst of the dead of winter can make it feel like summer is a lifetime away. But August will be here before you know it, and that means it’s time to start thinking about #AmericanWindWeek 2020! We’re excited to celebrate all things wind for the fourth year in a row, this time August 16-22.

As a reminder, #AmericanWindWeek is a celebration of how wind works for our country. Elected officials and wind champions join forces at in-person events at wind farms and wind manufacturing facilities to show their support, and the conversation booms on social media. With your help, we achieved so much during #AmericanWindWeek 2019, including all the ways wind powers opportunity. Highlights included:

41 #AmericanWindWeek events across 21 states

Over 175 local, state and federal lawmakers participated in #AmericanWindWeek 2019

Fox News and Washington Post mentioned #AmericanWindWeek along with an additional 175 online outlets and 45 broadcast outlets

64.32 million social media impressions, about a 21% increase from #AmericanWindWeek 2018

Visit americanwindweek.org to learn more, and check out more highlights below:

Greg Alvarez