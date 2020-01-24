Envision Energy commissions 2 wind energy projects in Gujarat

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Envision Energy said it has commissioned two wind power projects with a total capacity of 232.5 MW in Gujarat.

The contracts involved a 197.5 MW wind power project for Actis-backed Sprng Energy and a 35 MW wind farm for ReNew Power which were awarded under tranche 1 of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam’s wind energy auctions.

The projects were built on turnkey basis using state-of-the-art 2.5-MW wind turbines with 131 m rotor diameter and 120 m hub height.

“It is the first time that a Chinese wind turbine company has built a large scale wind power project in India,” Envision Energy India deputy MD Milind Kulkarni said.

He further said the nacelles and hubs for the wind turbines were assembled at its facility in Pune, where it has already invested USD 25 million (about Rs 175 crore).

“Soon we will commence manufacturing of steel tubular towers and rotor blades in the country, achieving complete indigenisation of major components,” Kulkarni said.

The company also plans to soon introduce 3 MW class wind turbines with rotor diameters larger than 140 m and hub heights up to 140 m, suiting Indian wind energy and site conditions.