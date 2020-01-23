Wind energy analyzes auction design in Spain

The Spanish wind power sector analyzes auction design and technical, economic and regulatory opportunities with 2020 as a turning point





Under the title ‘Experience of auctions and future forecasts: processing, access to network and price coverage’, the Spanish wind energy sector has analyzed during the day ‘Wind and Market’ the operation of the market and the formation of prices in the First appointment of the wind sector in 2020.



Given the decarbonization commitments of the economy and the ecological transition in Spain, the Spanish wind sector faces 2020 as a year of inflection in its growth with a bright stage ahead where wind offers an additional added value for the set of positive externalities that It offers: growth of sustainable development, creation of quality employment, generation of wealth in the territory, a complete and competitive value chain, with technological leadership and international front-line positioning.





“The vision of the wind industry for the coming years is optimistic as it cannot be otherwise,” said José López-Tafall, president of the Wind Business Association (AEE), at the opening of the day. In a context where the Energy Transition is the opportunity for the Spanish wind industry to consolidate its world leadership, the president of AEE has highlighted the specific needs of the sector such as visibility with the future approval of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) , whose latest version was published yesterday, and confirms that wind will be the main technology of the electric mix in 2030. “The objective is attainable and the sector is prepared, and it is now when it comes to specify the measures that are going to be taken to achieve the objectives, so that companies in the sector can establish their business strategies for the next decade, and materialize the necessary investments to bring it to fruition, ”said López-Tafall.



José María Marín Quemada, president of the CNMC, highlighted at the opening of the meeting that “wind is the only renewable energy that has managed to be the technology that most contributes to the power generation mix. This level of development, which combines technological maturity and business dynamism is the result of the personal effort of many represented here to whom I congratulate. ” He warned that the revision of the regulations must be combined with market supervision. “Economic sustainability and environmental sustainability are two sides of the same coin, one is not understood or attainable without the other and opposing them would only serve to cheat us in a game in which we would lose.”



Among the topics that have been addressed during the day, those related to the technical and economic operation of wind farms and future regulatory challenges to the role of the Autonomous Communities stand out. Past and future auctions have been one of the main topics of the day in a current scenario of inflection between a regulation based on fixed remuneration per MW, and the new modalities still to be specified. In this context, it is important to know the experiences of all the agents involved and learn from them, to assess their success and improve their future design.



A day in which around 200 professionals from the main companies of the sector have congregated to identify and discuss issues such as access to the network of new facilities and implications for existing ones, the challenge of the environmental processing of wind projects , the forecasts of the evolution of the sale price and its implications in the viability of the projects, the economic operation of the market in a scenario of high renewable penetration, the response of the supply chain, the regulatory framework of the new auctions and their design.



