World’s largest offshore wind farm is set for completion this year

Located off the east coast of Britain, the wind farm called Hornsea One is expected to make enough wind energy to power one million UK homes.

According to Orsted, the Danish energy company that built the farm, a single rotation of one turbine will be able to power an average home for a full day.

This project will bring the UK closer to achieving its target of getting 1/3 of its electricity from offshore wind energy by 2030.

Britain is the world’s biggest offshore wind power market, where according to Orsted, 37 wind farms currently operate.