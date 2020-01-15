Nordex increases wind energy order intake to 6.2 gigawatts in 2019

Nordex continued to receive a large number of wind power orders from Europe as well as North and South America in the final quarter of 2019, with customers ordering 359 wind turbines generating a combined nominal output of 1,477 megawatts (MW) during this period (Q4 2018: 1,679 MW). Overall, the Nordex Group received orders to deliver 1,616 wind turbines with a total output of 6,207 MW in 2019, representing a 31 percent increase on the previous year (2018: 4,754 MW). In the fourth quarter of 2019, the majority of this volume (57 percent) was attributable to turbines in the Delta4000 series. This latest generation of turbines already makes up 44 percent of all orders for the full year. Unveiled only in March 2019, the five-megawatt turbine in this series – the N149/5.X – was used for the first time in the 286-MW Åndberg project in Sweden.

Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2019

The orders received between October and December 2019 primarily came from Europe (70 percent), as well as Latin America (20 percent) and North America (10 percent). The Nordex Group received further orders from Chile (67 MW) and the USA (154 MW) in addition to the incoming orders already announced.

Order intake in the full year 2019

The Nordex Group’s performance on the European market has been highly dynamic over the past year, with around 3,161 MW (2018: 2,145 MW) or around 51 percent of the order volume attributable to this region. In particular, high demand from Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands and the market entry in the Ukraine compensated for the continued weakness of the German market. The US market (North America region) performed similarly well, making a contribution of 1,767 MW (2018: 721 MW) or more than 28 percent to the total order volume. Around 18 percent or 1,122 MW (2018: 1,190 MW) of orders came from Latin America. The Nordex Group received an additional order from Australia, which means that 158 MW (2018: 699 MW) or 3 percent of orders were attributable to the Rest of the World region.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: “Demand for our wind turbines is very strong around the world. With our new Delta4000 turbines we are enabling profitable projects in all relevant markets. Series production in Rostock, which started in March 2019, has already been supplemented by production at the Spanish plant in La Vall d’Uixó since December.”

The Group has installed more than 27 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 2.5 billion in 2018. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.