Wind energy in Brazil, Casa dos Ventos to break ground on 504 MW wind farm

Casa dos Ventos will break ground on the 504-MW Rio Vento wind power complex project this month.

Considered to be one of the largest of its kind in Brazil, the complex will require approximately BRL 2.4 billion (USD 590.4m/EUR 531.3m) in investments for the development of its eight wind farms.

Consisting of 120 wind turbines supplied by Danish wind turbine supplier Vestas , Rio do Vento will cover an area of 7,000 hectares between four municipalities — Caicara do Rio do Vento, Ruy Barbosa, Bento Fernandes and Riachuelo — in Rio Grande do Norte state.

Scheduled to commence operations in July 2021, the asset is expected to generate enough clean electricity to meet the demand of some 1 million local homes and offset 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.