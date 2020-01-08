Wind power in Chile, Goldwind’s wind turbines for Chile wind farm

Goldwind South America, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd (Goldwind) announced that it has secured a wind turbine supply order from Enel Green Power (EGP) for a wind energy project in southern Chile.

At a signing ceremony held on November 28th in Santiago, Chile, Goldwind South America sales director, Li Yang shared his excitement about working with one of the world’s largest developers and owners of renewable energy assets. “We are thrilled to be working with Enel Green Power and look forward to continuing our expansion across South America’s robust wind power markets.”

Construction of EGP’s wind farm will begin in early 2020 and will feature thirty-two (32) GW 155-4.5MW PMDD wind turbines.