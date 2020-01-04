Adani Green switches on 75-MW wind farm in Gujarat

India’s Adani Green Energy has put on stream a 75MW wind farm in the state of Gujarat.

The wind power plant will operate under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution, which will buy its output at INR 2.85 (USD 0.0397/EUR 0.0356) per kWh for 25 years. Commercial sale of the electricity was launched on January 1, 2020.

Adani Green, which is part of domestic conglomerate Adani Group, developed the project through its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy.

Including the newly-commissioned capacity, the Indian company now has 2.5 GW of renewable energy plants in operation. Its total renewables portfolio, meanwhile, stands at 5.29 GW, of which 2.79 GW are projects under implementation.