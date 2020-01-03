Vestas receives 162 MW order in USA

Vestas has received a 162 MW order for a project in the U.S. Demonstrating Vestas’ product flexibility optimising all site needs, and including previously purchased PTC components, the full project consists of a mix of V110-2.0 MW and V136-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in various operating modes.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020. The project and customer are undisclosed.