Wind power in Italy, Vestas’ wind turbines for 37 MW wind farm

PLT Engineering has placed a 37 MW order for two wind power projects in Italy that showcase the versatility of Vestas’ 2 MW and 4 MW platforms. Both projects, located in Calabria and Basilicata, will feature a mixed site configuration of both V110–2.0 MW and V136–4.2 MW wind turbines to optimise energy production.

The order includes supply and installation of the wind turbines as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the next 15 years.

The wind energy produced by both wind parks will be commercialised through a PPA contract with PLT Puregreen for the next 12 years.

Stefano Marulli, sole administrator of PLT Engineering, highlights that“We are very satisfied for the agreement achieved with Vestas, the world leader of wind energy. These projects will allow us to produce clean energy, thus contributing to our goal of an increasingly decarbonised future”.

“I would like to thank PLT Engineering for the confidence they have shown in the capabilities of our 2 MW and 4 MW platforms. This order showcases how the product diversity in Vestas’ growing portfolio can provide great flexibility and fit our customers’ different business cases”, says Vestas Vice President of Sales for Southern Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

Since installing its first turbine in Italy in 1991, Vestas has led the country’s wind industry with over 4.3 GW capacity installed, being the main contributor to the country’s expansion of wind energy with a 40 percent market share. Turbine delivery is planned for the second half of 2020, while commissioning is expected by the fourth quarter 2020.