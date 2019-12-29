Wind energy in Namibia, land lease agreement for wind farm

Namibia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) has signed a land lease agreement, to allow for a set-up of a 44 megawatt (MW) wind power plant, which will help the country generate it’s own power in the next five years, the ministry said on Sunday.

The power, which will be created using wind turbines, is part of Namibia’s quest to reduce it’s energy imports, while pursuing renewable energy projects.

The MET signed the land lease agreement with independent power producer Diaz Wind Power. The plant will be located at Luderitz, and the lease agreement is for 25 years.

The environment ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed deal, saying that the ministry signed the land lease agreement with wind IPP.

The wind energy project is estimated to cost about 1.5 billion Namibian dollars (about 106.9 million U.S. dollars) and forms part of the Namibia power utility’s new five-year corporate strategy and business plan.