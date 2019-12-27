Wind energy in Denmark, Vestas’ wind turbines 36 MW repowering wind farm

Vestas has secured a 36 MW repowering order for the final phase of the 94 MW Overgaard 1 wind farm in Randers Municipality in Denmark. The order is derived from the energy-neutral auction in November 2019 in Denmark and it is placed by SE Blue Renewables, a joint venture between the Danish energy company Norlys and Denmark’s largest pension company, PFA Pension.

The firm order includes supply, installation and commissioning of ten V126-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The order comes six months after Vestas announced the first phase of the project. Once completed, the repowered wind farm will almost quadruple the current site’s energy production, underlining the strong business case in replacing older wind turbines with newer and more efficient variants.

“We are proud to partner with SE Blue Renewables on finalising the Overgaard wind farm and we will utilise our strong service offerings and extensive market experience in Denmark to create maximum value for our customer’s business case”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President Sales North and West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.