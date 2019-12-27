Canary Islands triples the generation with wind power since 2017

The new wind farms installed in the Canary Islands during the years 2017 and 2018 have caused the wind energy generation to have tripled with respect to 2017 and to have passed from a coverage of the demand in that year from 4.4% to 13% in 2019.

This is indicated by the data provided by the Spanish Wind Energy Association, which points out that in the whole of Spain, the installed wind power has reached the record of 25,223.5 megawatts (MW) at the end of last November, after add 1,634 MW new throughout 2019.

This new wind turbines installed in this exercise corresponds to some of the wind farms awarded in the 2016 and 2017 auctions and also to ‘merchant’ wind farm parks.



In addition, AEE estimates that the 2019 closing figures will lead to another new installation record, since the month of December is expected to be very active.



With regard to wind turbines generation, in November 7,396 gigawatt hours (GWh) have been reached, setting the record for the historical series since 2005 for this month and the second at all only after March 2018 (7,726 GWh) .



To date, a total of 53,730 GWh generated with wind power have been accumulated in 2019, which is 9.5% more than last year, so it is expected to end the year above 54 terawatt hours (TWh ), second best historical brand behind 2013.



In addition, on December 13, wind power came to cover 48.4% of the daily energy demand with a new daily generation record of 392 GWh, and 33% throughout the month of November.



At the peninsular level, wind will end the year with 21.5% of demand coverage, which places it as the second generation technology only behind nuclear power, and 20.8% nationwide.