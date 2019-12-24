AWEA Applauds Extension of Wind Energy Production Tax Credit

The President recently signed into law a spending and tax bill that includes an extension of the wind energy Production Tax Credit (PTC) for one year. The bill also raises the value of the PTC to 1.5 cents/kilowatt hour. AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan offered the following statement:

“This bipartisan bill is a major win for American consumers. It means more business for over 500 U.S. factories building wind turbine components, and it means more opportunities for job creation and economic development in the rural communities hosting wind farms,” said Kiernan. “We appreciate that Congress has recognized wind and other renewable’s role in building a strong economy while also reducing carbon emissions.”



AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry.