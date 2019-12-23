Wind power in Brazil, 2,000 wind turbine blades sent in 2019 from Pecém



This is three times more than in 2018, when 683 wind turbine blades were sent to wind farms located in Brazilian states, the United States and Europe.



The port of Pecém is ending this year, literally “wind to stern.”



One of the main segments present in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex contributed directly to the Ceará port terminal to reach, before the end of December, the mark of two thousand wind energy blades moved throughout 2019.



This is three times more than in 2018, when 683 blades were sent to wind farms located in Brazilian states, the United States and Europe. They are the blades that move the wind turbines.



“For this performance, in association with operational service providers, Porto do Pecém was structured to hire specialized labor and acquire equipment. Everything to receive these blades correctly, from unloading in the storage yard to boarding the ships ”, reveals José Alcântara Neto – Operations Coordinator of the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex Development Company (CIPP).



Today, an area in the port of Pecém is exclusively for the storage of wind blades produced in CIPP.



In the port terminal, blades of 45 to 62 meters in length are loaded in specialized vessels. There are boats that can carry up to 90 per trip.



Of the total wind energy blades sent this year at the port of Pecém, 282 were manufactured by Wobben, 691 by GE and 1,027 by Vestas.



“This increase in the movement of wind blades is explained by the presence of Wobben Wind Power and Aeris Energy in the industrial area of ??the Pecém Complex. Wobben manufactures its own blades and Aeris produces them for Vestas and GE, two major global players in the wind energy sector, “says Alexandre Holland – Logistic Development Assistant at Pecém Industrial and Port Complex.



The origin of the expression “stern wind” is based on nautical observation.



Stern is the name of the back of the boats. When the wind blows in the back of a ship, it means that the air currents are helping to push it forward, giving speed. Therefore, if the wind is aft, then it is a sign that all is well.