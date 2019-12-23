Enercon supplies E-126 EP3 wind turbines for Oostflakkee wind energy project

ENERCON is supplying eight E-126 EP3/4 MW wind turbines for the wind farm Oostflakkee in the Netherlands. The order also includes turnkey installation and construction of a 50 kV transmission substation, and maintenance of the WECs during the operating phase.

The operator is French energy producer Kallista Energy. Kallista Energy, the independent French renewable energy producer owned by funds advised by Ardian on behalf of APG and AXA, signed a SPA for the acquisition of its first wind energy project in the Netherlands. The 32 MW ready-to-build wind power project is in Oostflakkee, around 30 km South-Westof Rotterdam. With this project, Kallista Energy takes a first step towards the internationalisation of its activities in Europe, after having built a strong track-record in France. Project Oostflakkee was initiated and developed by a group of local farmers together with Renewable Factory and Van Peperstraten Group, well-established Dutch wind farm developers. The project fits in the sustainable ambitions of the island Goeree-Overflakkee. The turbines, construction work and maintenance will be supplied by ENERCON, one of the leading wind turbine manufacturers in the world. The project consists of 8 Enercon E-126 EP3 wind turbines of 4 MW each and a 50 KV substation. The production is expected to be around 100 GWh per year and the commissioning is planned for Q1 2021. The project promises enough renewable energy for over 35,000 households, resulting in carbon savings of 1.2m t/CO2e over the project lifetime.

Frederic Roche, President of Kallista Energy said:“The Netherlands has ambitious targets for wind energy and the Oostflakkee project was the perfect opportunity for us to expand our activities outside France with the first step of our future Dutch operations in a renewable energy friendly environment. We are delighted that this project was initiated by locals as it highlights the growing implication of citizens in the energy transition. The strong presence of ENERCON into the project was also key to its success.”

Mathias Burghardt, member of Ardian’s Executive Committee and Head of Infrastructure at Ardian said:“As long-term investors, it is our duty to contribute to the green energy transition, to reduce emissions and to limit climate change in line with COP 21 objectives. Since 2009, we have led the growth of renewable energy production of Kallista Energy through successive acquisitions, repowering and construction of new wind farms.”

Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, Head of Global Infrastructure Investment Strategy at APG and Chairman of Kallista Energy said: “APG is highly committed to pursuing investments that meet the joint ambition of delivering strong, long-term investment returns for our pension fund clients whilst also contributing to the wellbeing of the society we serve. This investment represents a great example of this dual purpose – solid long-term returns and providing clean, green energy for the Netherlands. Kallista is one of the leading European renewables developers and we very much look forward to supporting its management team in its continuing expansion into new projects and markets.”

Bram van Noort, Country manager Dutch Branch at ENERCON said: “ENERCON welcomes Kallista to the Dutch market after previously concluding successful business together in various projects in France. In Kallista we find a trustful and pragmatic partner with whom we are glad to collaborate in constructing wind farms also in the Netherlands. We are thankful that Kallista’s confidence in ENERCON has moved with them into the Netherlands, and we’re looking forward to supplying them with our turbines and project management expertise.”

Hans-Dieter Kettwig, Managing Director of ENERCON GmbH, adds:“Onshore wind energy is experiencing difficult times today, especially in our home market Germany. Nevertheless, projects like Oostflakkeereassure us that we are on the right track and that renewables are the future regarding power generation in Europe. International investors trust onshore wind energy and our technology. Together we will continue to drive forward the energy transition worldwide.”